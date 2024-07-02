Marvel Has A New Death - And MCU Fans Won't Believe Who It Is

The living embodiment of Death has taken a new host in the Marvel Universe and it's one fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe won't believe: Agent Phil Coulson.

Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) is a hero on the big and small screen, helping Earth's Mightiest Heroes as part of S.H.I.E.L.D in multiple MCU films, and leading his own team in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." However, in the comics, he's gone down a much more villainous path. After his death, Coulson made a deal with Mephisto to be resurrected in exchange for serving Marvel's devil. In the "Heroes Reborn" event, they work together to reshape reality, creating a world where the Squadron Supreme — led by a Galactus-killing Hyperion, Marvel's dark answer to Superman — is on top, while the Avengers don't exist. Eventually, Coulson is defeated. But, in "Thanos Annual" #1 (by Derek Landy, Sara Pichelli, Mattia Iacono, and VC's Travis Lanham), he rises once again.

In the event, Thanos transforms Death into the Death Stone, a seventh Infinity Stone containing his rejected love's essence. The Mad Titan is jumping across the universe to find the five living hosts of the Infinity Stones: The Space Stone bonds with Quantum, the Reality Stone chooses Star, the Time Stone combines with Overtime, the Power Stone is swallowed by the Prince of Power, while the Soul Stone ends up with the synthezoid Multitude — with Marvel yet to reveal what happened with the Mind Stone. As Thanos seeks out the other six Infinity Stones to pair with the dark new gem, the Death Stone has found a new host in Coulson as he's horrifyingly brought back to life.