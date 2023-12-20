Captain America's Evil Clone Just Renamed Himself - Here's Why & What It Means

Contains spoilers for "Uncanny Avengers" #5 (by Gerry Duggan, Javier Garron, VC's Travis Lanham, and Morry Hollowell)

Captain America's evil counterpart is officially back, and with his return, he's taken on a new name: Meet Grant Rogers.

The controversial version of Captain America debuted in 2017's "Secret Empire" (by Nick Spencer, Steve McNiven, Rod Reis, Daniel Acuna, Andrea Sorrentino, and Travis Lanham). In the event, the Red Skull used the Cosmic Cube to change reality and introduce a new version of the patriotic hero who was secretly working for the Nazi villain. Cap seemingly aligning with Hydra made international headlines, with people shocked that Marvel would transform its most patriotic and well-intentioned character into someone supporting everything he usually fights against. Eventually, however, it was revealed that the true Cap never betrayed his ideals, and the comic ended with his evil doppelgänger's defeat and the return of the original Steve Rogers. In recent months, however, the villain, referred to as both Hydra-Cap and Stevil by readers, is back.

In "Uncanny Avengers" #5, the titular superteam takes on the villain after he's revealed to have commandeered the Captain Krakoa identity and become the leader of the Mutant Liberation Front. The issue also fills in several missing pieces, including how he came back in the first place and the new name he has adopted.