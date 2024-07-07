TV Shows That Sent People To Jail

The following article includes discussions of sexual assault, abuse, and other violent and disturbing crimes.

The crime genre has captivated television audiences for almost as long as TV sets have been around, or at the very least since the days of "Perry Mason" and "The Edge of Night." Perhaps from the comfort of our own couches, we feel uniquely safe in witnessing the sort of danger that could plausibly exist around the next corner. And as time dulled the steel of fictional crime and punishment, TV took a cue from the often-chilling nightly news and began delivering these stories of real danger, albeit in addicting dramatic fashion.

One TV experience alone, however, is often so disquieting it surpasses anything the genre (true or otherwise) has to offer — the realization that the very episode of television you're watching led to the discovery of an unthinkable real-life crime. While shows like "To Catch a Predator" purport to do this regularly, there are even rarer cases when unsuspecting productions — from reality dating shows to network comedies — somehow wind-up helping to send someone as dangerous as a serial killer to prison. It took a bit of detective work on our part, but we managed to uncover the most shocking episodes of TV that landed the stars or subjects in jail.