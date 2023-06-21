Deadliest Catch's Off-Season Isn't Exactly Vacation For The Show's Captains

Discovery's crab fishing reality series "Deadliest Catch" has shown viewers the dangers of fishing the waters off the coast of Alaska since 2005. While the program shows what happens on the decks of the various boats during the busy and perilous winter fishing season, the show's stars are busy during the summer as well.

Keith Colburn, who captains the F/V Wizard and has appeared on more than 200 episodes of "Deadliest Catch," spoke with LAist in 2009 about his year-round schedule. Colburn explained, "We are out on the water fishing for 6 months out of the year so I have a lot of people say to me, 'Oh wow, you get 6 months off' and that just isn't the case. In the off season we have a lot of administrative work."

He specified that meant tasks like licensing, permitting, preparing the boat for the following season, and even diving into the choppy waters of politics. "You don't just throw your line in the water and hope you catch something. There is a very complex set of regulations around the fishery and I'm very involved in that."