Katherine Heigl Confirmed That Grey's Anatomy Rumor You Heard Is Wrong

When "Grey's Anatomy" premiered as a mid-season replacement in the spring of 2005 on ABC, fans were introduced to the medical drama's five original surgical interns: Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), and Isobel "Izzie" Stevens, played by Katherine Heigl. By this point, every single one of those actors has left the show — even Meredith, who ostensibly puts the "Grey" in "Grey's Anatomy" — and Heigl left the series early in its sixth season amidst some nasty allegations regarding her "difficult" on-set behavior. So does Heigl have any regrets? Yes ... and it has to do with the 2008 Emmys race, where she didn't compete in the supporting actress field.

On Shannon Doherty's podcast "Let's Be Clear," the "Charmed" veteran asked Heigl about "turning down" a nomination, to which Heigl responded, hoping to clarify the whole thing. "Well, I didn't, and everybody keeps saying that," Heigl responded. "I didn't turn it down."

"You know, you have to submit yourself," Heigl continued. "You have to submit your work, and then they deliberate and then they decide if they want to give you a nomination," Heigl explained. "I just didn't submit my work that year."

In 2008, Heigl released a statement (via the New York Times) explaining her absence from that year's hopefuls for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention," the statement read.