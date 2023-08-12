Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Debate The Ghost Denny Theory Even Though It Was Debunked

One "Grey's Anatomy" plotline that continues to be discussed by fans years after its culmination is Izzie Stevens' (Katherine Heigl) fling with the spirit of her late fiancé, Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Some viewers still have strong opinions about how absurd they found this story to be, while others love to theorize on what Denny's appearance actually means for Izzie. Writer Shonda Rhimes has stressed over the years that the visions of Denny are caused by an undiagnosed brain tumor, but many aren't buying it. For those who found Izzie and Denny to be soulmates before his untimely death, they want to believe he's truly there with Izzie, and not just a hallucination.

On Reddit, u/Expecto-Corona recalled that, in Season 3, when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) drowns and finds herself in a sort of limbo, she's greeted by Denny. He talks about the barrier between the living and the dead, and how he and Izzie can sense each other when they're in the same place. With sadness, he says, "It's like I'm touching her..."

Therefore, said u/Expecto-Corona, as Izzie nears death in Season 5, that barrier between worlds starts to thin, meaning she can now see and interact with Denny, just as Meredith does: "He is really there because that barrier is almost non-existent and she is dying." Now, he can finally touch Izzie, rather than just sense her.