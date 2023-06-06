Grey's Anatomy: Katherine Heigl Worked With That Infamous Deer A Second Time

Remember that deer scene from Season 4 of "Grey's Anatomy?" So does Katherine Heigl, who, as Dr. Izzie Stevens, had to ground this totally ridiculous moment — and as it turns out, she stayed in touch with the deer. Kind of.

For Variety's Actors on Actors series, the outlet reunited Heigl and Ellen Pompeo, two of the original interns from "Grey's" who have bought moved on to other projects (Heigl left the series in 2010, and Pompeo just exited in 2023, though she's still an executive producer, provides voiceovers, and occasionally reappears). When Pompeo, laughing about how ridiculous the series could be sometimes, brought up the deer, Heigl revealed something pretty fascinating.

Asked if she remembered the deer, Heigl responded, "Yes, yes. And I worked with that deer again years later. I'm not kidding." Pompeo, understandably, couldn't believe this, and Heigl continued, "I'm not exaggerating! I worked with that deer years later in a different show I was doing. I'm like, "I know that deer. I saved that deer on 'Grey's Anatomy.'"

"You knew for sure it was the same deer?" Pompeo asked. At this point, Heigl owns up — no, she didn't know immediately, but it was just a perfect coincidence: "No, they told me. But it would be amazing if I had recognized the deer."