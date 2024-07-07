Actors Who Were Unrecognizable From One Movie To The Next

It isn't all that surprising when famous actors look very different in unrelated films: After all, the best performers are in high demand precisely because they are able to transform themselves to play an array of distinctive characters. However, there are rare cases where an actor undergoes a physical transformation between films that are part of the same franchise, which can be more of a shock for the audience. In some instances, these changes can be so drastic that viewers might not even realize it's the same actor.

These types of dramatic alterations can happen for a number of reasons, whether the actor is playing the same character or someone else entirely. For example, an actor might have gained weight for the role because the script called for it, or they might have had something happen in their personal life that led to their appearance changing naturally. Whatever the reason may be, the following actors were all unrecognizable from one movie to the next.