Actors Who Gained Weight For Roles

If there's one reliable trope of modern-day film and television acting, it's a performer putting on weight for a role. Sometimes it's to help them transform into a real-life figure, like Robert De Niro in "Raging Bull" or Charlize Theron in "Monster." Other times, it's to more convincingly play a fictional character who can't possess movie star looks, as was the case with George Clooney in "Syriana" and Renee Zellweger in "Bridget Jones's Diary." The weight gain can be for dramatic effect, a la Vincent D'Onofrio in "Full Metal Jacket," or comedic effect, a la Rob McElhenny in Season 7 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Sometimes, it can be about adding some extra muscle to your physique, as Bradley Cooper did for "American Sniper." Or, it's about bulking up to be more intimidating, as Cole Hauser did for "Yellowstone." No matter what the reason, there's no length an actor won't go to when it comes to adding on a few extra pounds for a part.

Here are 12 actors who gained weight for roles — including some who snagged Oscar gold for their efforts.