Beverly Hills Cop: 5 Things To Remember Before Axel F & How To Get Caught Up
"Beverly Hills Cop" is returning, with Axel Foley back in tow.
After remaining dormant for nearly three decades, the iconic "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise is making a comeback. The buddy cop films last graced the silver screen back in 1994 with the John Landis-directed "Beverly Hills Cop III." Following the threequel's release, several unsuccessful attempts were made to continue to the action-comedy franchise. But with legacy sequels all the rage, lead star Eddie Murphy is stepping back into the shoes of ace detective Axel Foley, with veteran franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer at the helm.
Set to debut in summer 2024, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is on track to be one of Netflix's biggest upcoming releases. While concrete plot details on the fourth film are minimal — there's a teaser trailer out showing Axel back to his old hijinks – this is no doubt an exciting moment for fans of the franchise, who have eagerly awaited Murphy's return to the franchise. While Murphy was already a household name prior to the debut of "Beverly Hills Cop" in 1984, it was the Martin Brest-directed picture that turned him into a bonafide movie star.
The film, which heavily relied on Murphy's fast-talking charisma, emerged as a phenomenon in the winter of 1984, grossing over $316 million, north of $930 million when adjusted for inflation. Since then, "Beverly Hills Cop" has not only become essential viewing in Murphy's filmography but also for comedy fans in general. Widely considered one of the funniest films ever made, "Beverly Hills Cop" has a fantastic legacy that prospective viewers should investigate before "Axel F" graces Netflix in 2024.
What is Beverly Hills Cop about?
When it comes to '80s classics, no list is complete without the inclusion of "Beverly Hills Cop." One of the highest-grossing films from 1984, "Beverly Hills Cop" emerged as an immediate sensation, skyrocketing the already popular Eddie Murphy from popularity to superstardom. The film features Murphy as Detroit Police Department detective Axel Foley. Young, brash, bold, and reluctant to listen to advice, Foley's methods get results but at the cost of being chewed out by his superior.
Foley's life turns upside down when his childhood friend Mikey (James Russo) resurfaces from Beverly Hills, only to be murdered by mysterious hitmen. Out to seek revenge, Foley heads to the posh California setting in the pursuit of justice. After facing significant culture shock, Foley ends up teaming up with Beverly Hills cops Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggert (John Ashton) for a case that's bigger than the trio could have ever imagined.
A classic fish-out-of-water story, "Beverly Hills Cop" succeeds largely because of Murphy's impeccable comedic timing, which sees him frequently bantering about the uptight LA lifestyle that's alien to him. Coupled with some fantastic action and chase sequences, the Oscar-nominated "Beverly Hills Cop" is classic '80s fun that shouldn't be missed. From its iconic theme song to its charming performances, "Beverly Hills Cop" is the definition of a film that's effortlessly cool.
While the rest of the entries in the franchise have received mixed-to-negative reviews, Axel Foley's first cinematic outing is an absolute must-watch. Fans and prospective viewers can stream "Beverly Hills Cop" on Paramount+. It's also available on Netflix.
What happened in Beverly Hills Cop II?
Depending on who you ask, "Beverly Hills Cop II" is either the best film in the franchise or just a rehash of the first. For Axel Foley's 1987 outing, director Martin Brest was replaced by "Top Gun" director Tony Scott. And thanks to Scott's penchant for explosions, dynamic action, and exaggeration, "Beverly Hills Cop 2" is a sunlit odyssey that minimizes the predecessor's humor. "Beverly Hills Cop 2" is still funny, but it definitely lacks the wisecracking, chuckle-worthy confidence that the first film exuded.
Notable film critic Roger Ebert was notably disappointed by the direction the sequel went in, writing "The sequel makes no particular effort to be funny, and actually seems to take its ridiculous crime plot seriously – as if we cared." While Ebert may have given the film 1 star, "Beverly Hills Cop 2" has its fans, particularly action junkies who admired Scott's chaotic take on Axel Foley. The Washington Post's Desson Howe gushed over the sequel, calling it just as good as the first. Over on film social media site Letterboxd, the sophomore flick has its fair share of fans who find the movie to be a chaotic romp that's worth watching.
In "Beverly Hills Cop 2," Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after Captain Bogomil (Ronny Cox) is shot. Teaming up with Rosewood and Taggart, the trio go deep into the world of LA crime, finding answers to questions they didn't know they had to ask. While "Beverly Hills Cop 2" isn't perfect (Murphy called the film mediocre in a chat with Rolling Stone), it's also not an absolute disaster. "Beverly Hills Cop 2" streams on Paramount+.
Where did we last see Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop III?
Released in 1994, "Beverly Hills Cop III" saw Eddie Murphy teaming up with his "Coming to America" and "Trading Places" director John Landis for what's widely considered to be the worst film in the franchise. For Landis' take on Axel Foley, the ace detective heads Beverly Hills once again to avenge the death of a beloved friend. Foley's latest adventure isn't set on the gritty streets of LA or the posh shopping outlets of Beverly Hills. Instead, all signs point to something nefarious brewing at Wonder World, the city's premier amusement park.
Downright goofy at times, "Beverly Hills Cop 3" is definitely inventive and features some memorable moments of Foley's signature banter and a compelling enough third act with animatronic action, but on the whole, it's a step down from the first two flicks. Critically, the film was a failure — it has an 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Financially speaking, the project was nothing short of a disappointment, grossing just $42 million stateside — a far cry from the $153 million haul its predecessor had. Those eager to see the maligned picture can do so on Paramount+.
Murphy has repeatedly demonized the film, telling Playboy (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the film was garbage. In the same interview, Murphy discussed how important the character of Axel Foley was to him and that a hypothetical "Beverly Hills Cop 4" would have to live up to expectations. "Those movies, when I travel overseas, people say, [in a foreign accent] 'Hey, Beverly Hills Cop! Axel Foley!' ... If we do that movie, it has to be right," Murphy said. "Not just thrown together to get a big check."
Whatever happened to the original Beverly Hills Cop 4?
After the financial and commercial disappointment of "Beverly Hills Cop 3," one would have assumed that the franchise would call it quits. But Axel Foley has significant name recognition, and a fourth outing was immediately in the works. Following the threequel's release, Eddie Murphy, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and several other creatives tried to breathe life into a fourth flick but nothing seemed to manifest.
By 2008, production seemed to be moving forward with Brett Ratner in tow as director. Best known for directing the "Rush Hour" films, Ratner was a decent enough choice to bring Axel Foley into the 2000s. However, there was lots of hoopla and back-and-forth between the two, with Murphy eventually admitting that a fourth film was dead by 2011, instead setting his sights on a TV show that focused on Axel Foley's son. By 2013, however, Murphy's tune had changed — Ratner was back on board director, with Bruckheimer producing.
That version of "Beverly Hills Cop 4," however, never manifested. In that iteration of the film, Foley would leave Beverly Hills behind and return to Detroit during the winter to solve a new crime. An earlier version of "Beverly Hills Cop 4" might have entered sacrilegious territory, with Judge Reinhold's beloved Detective Rosewood killed off, compelling Axel to solve his murder.
Ultimately, Ratner's "Beverly Hills Cop 4" failed to enter production. Before the current iteration entered production, "Bad Boys for Life" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were brought on board to breathe life into an Axel Foley legacy sequel. The duo eventually left, handing the keys over to Mark Molloy.
What's the plot of Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
Now, 40 years after the franchise's debut, audiences are finally receiving the long-gestating "Beverly Hills Cop 4," with the original cast back. "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" brings Murphy back alongside Judge Reinhold's Billy Rosewood and Josh Ashton's John Taggart, reuniting the trio for the first time since "Beverly Hills Cop 2." Paul Reiser is also returning as Jeffrey Friedman, as is Serge actor Bronson Pinchot.
With "Beverly Hills Cop 4," Murphy's character is a little bit older and wiser, but still the same bold Axel F. In the legacy sequel, he finds himself in Beverly Hills after his daughter's life (Taylour Paige) is threatened. To get to the bottom of the case, Foley and his daughter team up with Rosewood, Taggart, and a new cop played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. As expected, the film will also be set in Foley's native Detroit, meaning we'll definitely see the cop's old stomping grounds. In addition to newcomers Paige and Gordon-Levitt, the flick will also feature Kevin Bacon.
From the trailer, it looks like "Axel F" is definitely going down the action-centric route, which will no doubt please "Beverly Hills Cop II" fans. However, director Mark Molloy is certain that the sequel will make fans laugh. "Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie's improvising," Molloy told Netflix's Tudum, teasing the film's comedic elements. "For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best."
All three "Beverly Hills Cop" films are available to stream on Paramount+. "Axel F" hits Netflix in the summer of 2024.