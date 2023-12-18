Beverly Hills Cop: 5 Things To Remember Before Axel F & How To Get Caught Up

"Beverly Hills Cop" is returning, with Axel Foley back in tow.

After remaining dormant for nearly three decades, the iconic "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise is making a comeback. The buddy cop films last graced the silver screen back in 1994 with the John Landis-directed "Beverly Hills Cop III." Following the threequel's release, several unsuccessful attempts were made to continue to the action-comedy franchise. But with legacy sequels all the rage, lead star Eddie Murphy is stepping back into the shoes of ace detective Axel Foley, with veteran franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer at the helm.

Set to debut in summer 2024, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is on track to be one of Netflix's biggest upcoming releases. While concrete plot details on the fourth film are minimal — there's a teaser trailer out showing Axel back to his old hijinks – this is no doubt an exciting moment for fans of the franchise, who have eagerly awaited Murphy's return to the franchise. While Murphy was already a household name prior to the debut of "Beverly Hills Cop" in 1984, it was the Martin Brest-directed picture that turned him into a bonafide movie star.

The film, which heavily relied on Murphy's fast-talking charisma, emerged as a phenomenon in the winter of 1984, grossing over $316 million, north of $930 million when adjusted for inflation. Since then, "Beverly Hills Cop" has not only become essential viewing in Murphy's filmography but also for comedy fans in general. Widely considered one of the funniest films ever made, "Beverly Hills Cop" has a fantastic legacy that prospective viewers should investigate before "Axel F" graces Netflix in 2024.