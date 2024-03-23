The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Chinatown

Anytime a budding film fan begins to investigate the cinema of the '70s, chances are they'll eventually stumble upon Roman Polanski's "Chinatown." Considered by many to be one of the greatest films of all time, "Chinatown" continues to have a hold over pop culture. Released during the summer of 1974, "Chinatown" immediately emerged as a critical juggernaut. The film's prominence is so wide that even shows like "Fear The Walking Dead" have surprisingly been influenced by "Chinatown."

On the surface the film is simple noir fare: It follows a hardboiled, emotionally charged detective in California who finds himself investigating a woman who is suspicious of her husband's infidelity. Dig deeper, and "Chinatown" is a brilliant procedural that tackles themes of corruption and greed in an ever-changing, morally dubious America. Filled with quotable dialogue ("Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown"), a moody atmosphere, and riveting, career-defining performances, "Chinatown" has cemented itself as a quintessential viewing.

When the picture debuted, it nabbed 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture, best actor, best actress, and best original screenplay. While it only won the latter, the film is still widely remembered for its two leading performances. While "Chinatown" is a timeless classic that continues to find fans, almost all of its cast has since passed away. Today, only three main actors from "Chinatown" are still alive.