The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Chinatown
Anytime a budding film fan begins to investigate the cinema of the '70s, chances are they'll eventually stumble upon Roman Polanski's "Chinatown." Considered by many to be one of the greatest films of all time, "Chinatown" continues to have a hold over pop culture. Released during the summer of 1974, "Chinatown" immediately emerged as a critical juggernaut. The film's prominence is so wide that even shows like "Fear The Walking Dead" have surprisingly been influenced by "Chinatown."
On the surface the film is simple noir fare: It follows a hardboiled, emotionally charged detective in California who finds himself investigating a woman who is suspicious of her husband's infidelity. Dig deeper, and "Chinatown" is a brilliant procedural that tackles themes of corruption and greed in an ever-changing, morally dubious America. Filled with quotable dialogue ("Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown"), a moody atmosphere, and riveting, career-defining performances, "Chinatown" has cemented itself as a quintessential viewing.
When the picture debuted, it nabbed 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture, best actor, best actress, and best original screenplay. While it only won the latter, the film is still widely remembered for its two leading performances. While "Chinatown" is a timeless classic that continues to find fans, almost all of its cast has since passed away. Today, only three main actors from "Chinatown" are still alive.
Jack Nicholson (Jake Gittes)
The closest thing we have to living American cinema royalty, Jack Nicholson had already cemented himself as a major Hollywood player by the time he headlined "Chinatown," with hits like "Easy Rider" and "Five Easy Pieces" under his belt. In "Chinatown," Nicholson plays the morally coy private detective Jake Gittes who finds himself in a seedy world of corruption and deceit after taking on what looks like a simple job. For his complex performance, Nicholson received a best actor nod at the Academy Awards — his fourth nomination at the time.
In a 2007 interview with MTV News, interviewer Josh Horowitz was curious about the film's legacy and how the actor felt about screenwriter Robert Towne writing the character of Jack Gittes for him. "I actually never think it works when somebody writes for me. It doesn't leave me enough room to move [...] I just liked it because it was a departure from most films. It was a detective with no gun," he said. Nicholson returned as Jake Gittes in a sequel titled "The Two Jakes," which he directed. Nicholson revealed to MTV that "Chinatown" was set to be the first film in a trilogy that never manifested, thanks in part to the critical and commercial disappointment of the 1990 sequel.
Faye Dunaway (Evelyn Mulwray)
Tackling Faye Dunaway's filmography is a herculean task, as it's filled with classic performances in films like "Network," "Three Days of the Condor," and "Chinatown," of course. Before she was brought in for the Roman Polanski-directed picture, Dunaway was already a superstar, having received an Oscar nod for her performance in the 1967 picture "Bonnie and Clyde." In the picture, Dunaway stars as the elusive but captivating Evelyn Mulwray, who ropes Jack Nicholson's character into following her suspicious husband, Hollis (Darrell Zwerling). As the film progresses, Mulwray emerges as one of the most complex characters to be brought to life in the '70s, thanks to a powerhouse performance from Dunaway. For her work in "Chinatown," Dunaway received her second Oscar nomination.
In his book "The Big Goodbye" (via GQ), Sam Wasson details how Nicholson insisted that Dunaway keep her schedule open to star in the picture. Dunaway was filming "The Three Musketeers" in Madrid and routinely received calls from Nicholson, who painted a picture of how alluring of a character Evelyn was. The starlet was intrigued but Paramount Pictures didn't send an offer, despite Nicholson insisting that the call from the studio would come. After waiting and holding onto faith, Dunaway eventually got the gig and the rest is history. Now in her 80s, she's still active in Hollywood, having lent her talents to the horror film "The Bye Bye Man" and the 2019 revival of "Tea at Five."
Diane Ladd (Ida Sessions)
One of the most interesting supporting players in "Chinatown" is Diane Ladd, who plays Ida Sessions. Ladd plays a key part in Jake's (Nicholson) investigation, with her role requiring her to effortlessly play someone cunning. Like Dunaway and Nicholson, Ladd was a constant presence in the '70s, having started her career decades earlier on television. Following her appearance in "Chinatown," Ladd continued to work, starring in classics like "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Ladd made more of a splash in the world of television, receiving three Emmy nods for her various guest appearances in programs like "Touched By An Angel." She also had a prominent role in Jennifer Lawrence's 2015 biopic "Joy," and even popped up in "Young Sheldon" for a brief appearance.
What some might not know about Ladd is that she's the mother of Laura Dern, one of the most accomplished actors working today. Dern, who has starred in films like "Little Women" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," shows no signs of stopping. Ladd and Dern notably worked together in David Lynch's 1990 film "Wild at Heart." The director eventually reunited the mother-daughter duo again for the creepy 2005 flick "Inland Empire."
