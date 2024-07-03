The Ending Of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Explained

Contains spoilers for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

It's been a few good years for Eddie Murphy fans, as the actor recently emerged from a nearly decade-long hiatus to return to entertainment. Along with being one of the best hosts of "Saturday Night Live" during his triumphant return in 2019, Murphy just followed up his long-awaited sequel to "Coming to America" with another highly-anticipated project: a new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie exclusive to Netflix, titled "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."

Back in the role that made him a breakout movie star and confirmed Eddie Murphy to be a comedy genius, he plays an older Axel Foley who remains unchanged in his reckless pursuit of justice. This takes him back to Beverly Hills, when his daughter's life is threatened for defending a client accused of killing a cop and his old pal Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) goes missing. Axel's investigation finds him crossing paths with old friends, interesting allies, and dangerous enemies.

The film's ending will feel nostalgic for fans of the original "Beverly Hills Cop," as Axel teams up with Rosewood, John Taggart (John Ashton), and others to rescue his daughter from the clutches of Captain Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon), managing to not only rid the Beverly Hills Police Department of corruption, but restore his fractured relationship with his daughter. It may seem like business as usual for Axel, but there's a lot more to this movie's ending than you'll find in any of the other "Beverly Hills Cop" films.