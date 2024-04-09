This Adam Sandler Comedy Is Blowing Up Netflix Right Now - And We Might Know Why

"Happy Gilmore's" surge in popularity on Netflix follows the announcement that a sequel is in the works. Speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the titular host — who starred alongside Sandler in "50 First Dates" and "Blended" — confirmed she got the update from a credible source, possibly even the man himself.

"This just in: I have breaking news. I'll just say this from my source: It is in process. There is a process, and that process is in process," Barrymore said after receiving a text message from someone she knows who has inside information. Barrymore admitted she was in contact with Sandler throughout the show, so it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out he's the one who shared the info with her.

Of course, it's better to hear information directly from the primary source, so it's good to know that Sandler himself has also said that "Happy Gilmore 2" is shaping up. While he hasn't shared any details about the story, he told "The Dan Patrick Show" that he's collaborating with Tim Herlihy on the sequel and that Netflix is excited about the project. Given that the first movie is ruling the charts, the streamer is undoubtedly looking forward to making the sequel.