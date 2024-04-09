This Adam Sandler Comedy Is Blowing Up Netflix Right Now - And We Might Know Why
The age of streaming has given movies from yesteryear a new lease of life. From forgotten Jennifer Lopez rom-coms blowing up on Netflix to Peter Jackson flops getting a second chance to find their audience, it seems that some blasts from the past are aging pretty well. In recent years, Adam Sandler movies have dominated Netflix, too, so it's unsurprising that one of his cult classics is currently storming the U.S. charts, according to FlixPatrol.
"Happy Gilmore" follows the titular character (Sandler) as he pursues a career in golf after failing to make it as a hockey player. He needs money to save his grandmother's house, and he shows more promise with a 5-iron than with a hockey stick. Unfortunately, Gilmore also has a hot temper that's difficult to control, making him a loose cannon on the course. That said, his outbursts ultimately bring excitement to the PGA tour, making him an overnight celebrity.
While Sandler movies haven't always been critical darlings, "Happy Gilmore" has a loyal fan base that has long appreciated its wacky antics. As for the film's current streaming popularity, well, the announcement that a sequel might happen has most likely sparked a wave of anticipation among people who want to see Gilmore cause more carnage on the golf course.
Happy Gilmore 2 is on the way
"Happy Gilmore's" surge in popularity on Netflix follows the announcement that a sequel is in the works. Speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the titular host — who starred alongside Sandler in "50 First Dates" and "Blended" — confirmed she got the update from a credible source, possibly even the man himself.
"This just in: I have breaking news. I'll just say this from my source: It is in process. There is a process, and that process is in process," Barrymore said after receiving a text message from someone she knows who has inside information. Barrymore admitted she was in contact with Sandler throughout the show, so it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out he's the one who shared the info with her.
Of course, it's better to hear information directly from the primary source, so it's good to know that Sandler himself has also said that "Happy Gilmore 2" is shaping up. While he hasn't shared any details about the story, he told "The Dan Patrick Show" that he's collaborating with Tim Herlihy on the sequel and that Netflix is excited about the project. Given that the first movie is ruling the charts, the streamer is undoubtedly looking forward to making the sequel.