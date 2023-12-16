The Only Beverly Hills Cop Actors That Appear In Every Movie

Netflix is, at long last, bringing the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise back from the dead. Indeed, the streaming service is set to release the series' fourth installment, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," in 2024, and it will feature the returns of several of the franchise's original characters. Predictably, the first "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" trailer heavily teases its legacy characters' roles in the film. In doing so, the teaser has revealed which actors have now appeared in every "Beverly Hills Cop" movie to date: Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold.

Murphy is set to headline the forthcoming film as its franchise's longtime lead, Axel Foley. The sequel will follow Axel as he ends up back in Los Angeles investigating yet another potential criminal operation, which means that it will also give him the chance to come face-to-face again with one of his oldest California-based friends, Reinhold's William "Billy" Rosewood. The latter character appears very briefly at the end of the first "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" trailer, which confirms Reinhold's role in the highly anticipated film.

Before "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," the only other actor who had appeared alongside Reinhold and Murphy in all of the first three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies was Gil Hill. Unfortunately, Hill died in 2016, which means he did not get the chance to continue his recurring role as Douglas Todd in the franchise's long-awaited fourth film.