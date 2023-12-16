The Only Beverly Hills Cop Actors That Appear In Every Movie
Netflix is, at long last, bringing the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise back from the dead. Indeed, the streaming service is set to release the series' fourth installment, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," in 2024, and it will feature the returns of several of the franchise's original characters. Predictably, the first "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" trailer heavily teases its legacy characters' roles in the film. In doing so, the teaser has revealed which actors have now appeared in every "Beverly Hills Cop" movie to date: Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold.
Murphy is set to headline the forthcoming film as its franchise's longtime lead, Axel Foley. The sequel will follow Axel as he ends up back in Los Angeles investigating yet another potential criminal operation, which means that it will also give him the chance to come face-to-face again with one of his oldest California-based friends, Reinhold's William "Billy" Rosewood. The latter character appears very briefly at the end of the first "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" trailer, which confirms Reinhold's role in the highly anticipated film.
Before "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," the only other actor who had appeared alongside Reinhold and Murphy in all of the first three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies was Gil Hill. Unfortunately, Hill died in 2016, which means he did not get the chance to continue his recurring role as Douglas Todd in the franchise's long-awaited fourth film.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will reunite Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold
It's been almost 30 years since a new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie was released. The franchise has been on hiatus ever since 1994's "Beverly Hills Cop III," which was famously welcomed with overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics. In the years that followed, numerous attempts were made to try to revive the franchise. A spin-off TV series centered around Axel Foley's son was even developed in 2012 and 2013. However, CBS ultimately passed on the project, and both the show and its unaired pilot ended up going nowhere.
Now, thanks to Netflix and returning "Beverly Hills Cop" producer Jerry Bruckheimer, a sequel is finally on its way. While details about the plot of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" have been kept largely under wraps, it's not hard to see why the first teaser trailer for it places such a heavy emphasis on the sequel's returning characters. After all, what better way to get longtime "Beverly Hills Cop" fans interested in "Axel F" than by spotlighting how many of the franchise's previous characters have been brought back for it?
In addition to Murphy and Judge Reinhold, actors Paul Reiser, John Ashton, and Bronson Pinchot are also set to return as Jeffrey Friedman, Serge, and John Taggart, respectively, in "Axel F." But the fact that Reinhold and Murphy are in all four "Beverly Hills Cop" installments is an undeniable accomplishment and one that fits Billy and Axel's relationship, which is initially filled with contempt but eventually defined by their mutual respect.