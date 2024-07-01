Criston Cole's House Of The Dragon Season 2 Haircut Explained By Fabien Frankel

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 3 — "The Burning Mill"

In any given episode of "House of the Dragon," there's a lot to keep track of. On the one side, you've got Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and their faction Team Green; on the other, there's Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), her husband-uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and the rest of Team Black. This is all to say that, within this universe, there are a ton of characters and so much going on at any given moment, which means you may not have noticed that, in the third episode of the series, a character got a haircut.

One did, though — and it happens midway through the third episode, "The Burning Mill." At first, Ser Criston Cole, played by Fabien Frankel, has his same, slightly longer haircut, but when he rides out to try and take Harrenhal alongside Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox), his hair is quite a bit shorter. So why is this? During a roundtable attended by Decider writer Meghan O'Keefe, Frankel explained the chop.

"Well, for me, the haircut was a really big thing because it's a military thing," Frankel told O'Keefe. "You know? It's impractical to have long hair in a battle. It just is. And short hair is practical."