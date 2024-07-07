5 Game Of Thrones Actors Who Criticized The Show's Nude Scenes

Emilia Clarke's time as Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones" began with an intimidating and deeply unsettling sex scene. In the show's pilot, Daenerys meets her new husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) under some pretty gross circumstances, in that she's sold to him as a piece of property by her conniving, evil brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd). On their wedding night, Drogo sexually assaults Daenerys while she cries. It's hard to watch. According to Clarke, it was hard to shoot ... but Momoa proved to be an invaluable ally.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert in 2019, Clarke said, "[Momoa] was crying more than I was. It's only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that because that could have gone many, many, many different ways."

"Because Jason had experience – he was an experienced actor who had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this – he was like, 'Sweetie, this is how it's meant to be, this is how it's not meant to be, and I'm going to make sure that that's the f**king gaze,'" Clarke continued. "He was always like, 'Can we get her a f**king robe? She's shivering!' He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being."

In a different interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Clarke revealed another difficulty she experienced during intimate scenes: specifically, that her brother worked in the camera department. "It gets pretty tricky when filming love scenes," Clarke told the late-night host in 2019. "Yeah, there's some days when he's like, 'Oh I'll swing by,' and I'm like, 'No, it's good! You can stay there.'"