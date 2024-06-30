The Tragic True Life Story Of Sara Gilbert

Not many actors land their breakout role — let alone one that's a perfect fit for their personality — by the age of 13. But this was the reality for Sara Gilbert, who became a household name in 1988 thanks to her portrayal of Darlene Conner on the sitcom "Roseanne."

For nine seasons (in addition to the short-lived "Roseanne" revival in 2018 that was swiftly canceled following a controversial tweet by Roseanne Barr and the spin-off "The Conners"), Gilbert brings to life the sarcastic, rough-around-the-edges middle child of the working-class Conner family, a character that Gilbert has always been able to relate to on a personal level.

On screen, Darlene experiences loss, relationship woes, job insecurity, and financial worries. Behind-the-scenes, Gilbert's life wasn't much easier. Over the years, the actress has experienced her own share of struggles, including her fear of coming out publicly, having several romances falter, a public feud with former co-star Barr and a hectic schedule that forced her to make major career changes. Read on for the full tragic true life story of Gilbert.