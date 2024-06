Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Tragic True Life Story Of Sara Gilbert

Not many actors land their breakout role — let alone one that's a perfect fit for their personality — by the age of 13. But this was the reality for Sara Gilbert, who became a household name in 1988 thanks to her portrayal of Darlene Conner on the sitcom "Roseanne."

For nine seasons (in addition to the short-lived "Roseanne" revival in 2018 that was swiftly canceled following a controversial tweet by Roseanne Barr and the spin-off "The Conners"), Gilbert brings to life the sarcastic, rough-around-the-edges middle child of the working-class Conner family, a character that Gilbert has always been able to relate to on a personal level.

On screen, Darlene experiences loss, relationship woes, job insecurity, and financial worries. Behind-the-scenes, Gilbert's life wasn't much easier. Over the years, the actress has experienced her own share of struggles, including her fear of coming out publicly, having several romances falter, a public feud with former co-star Barr and a hectic schedule that forced her to make major career changes. Read on for the full tragic true life story of Gilbert.