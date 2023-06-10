Why The Talk Fired Sharon Osbourne, Where She Is Now, And Why She's Still Bitter

On March 10, 2021, one of the most talked about episodes of "The Talk" aired on CBS. Sheryl Underwood questioned co-host Sharon Osbourne's support of Piers Morgan, who took issue with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. In his opinion, many of the former "Suits" actress' claims during the interview weren't believable, and he made that opinion known.

Osbourne was asked by Underwood why she validated Morgan's racist remarks. However, a frustrated Osbourne didn't understand what, exactly, was racist about his comments. Underwood said, "It's not the exact words of racism. It's the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist." Osbourne countered, "If Piers doesn't like someone and they happen to be Black, does that make him a racist?" The answer from her colleagues was "no."

Following this heated conversation, "The Talk" went on a multi-week hiatus. On March 26, CBS announced that Osbourne was no longer a host. The network's statement read, in part, "Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."