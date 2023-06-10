Why The Talk Fired Sharon Osbourne, Where She Is Now, And Why She's Still Bitter
On March 10, 2021, one of the most talked about episodes of "The Talk" aired on CBS. Sheryl Underwood questioned co-host Sharon Osbourne's support of Piers Morgan, who took issue with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. In his opinion, many of the former "Suits" actress' claims during the interview weren't believable, and he made that opinion known.
Osbourne was asked by Underwood why she validated Morgan's racist remarks. However, a frustrated Osbourne didn't understand what, exactly, was racist about his comments. Underwood said, "It's not the exact words of racism. It's the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist." Osbourne countered, "If Piers doesn't like someone and they happen to be Black, does that make him a racist?" The answer from her colleagues was "no."
Following this heated conversation, "The Talk" went on a multi-week hiatus. On March 26, CBS announced that Osbourne was no longer a host. The network's statement read, in part, "Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."
Sharon Osbourne didn't stay away from talk shows or Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan, who hosts his own current affairs program on the UK's TalkTV, announced in March 2022 a new addition to the network's lineup: Sharon Osbourne. He said in a video on Twitter, "What I'm really looking for in my co-workers at TalkTV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me: very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who, every time opens their gobby little mouth, it makes global news."
In response to Morgan's announcement, many were thrilled about Osbourne's return to the talk show space. After all, she was on "The Talk" for 11 seasons. @JulesReshaw described TalkTV's hiring of Osbourne as "BRILLIANT," while @mawmaw1946 inquired how to view the program in the United States since they don't watch "The Talk." Though Osbourne (who many forget appeared in a "CSI" episode) took a brief hiatus from TalkTV due to a medical emergency in December 2022, she happily announced her return in early 2023, much to fans' excitement.
Sharon Osbourne is still hurt by the situation
In the years that followed that fateful "The Talk" episode, Sharon Osbourne has remained candid about how hurt and blindsided she felt by her colleagues and the network. She said on "Fox & Friends" in September 2022, "I was this lamb that was slaughtered that morning and CBS denied responsibility." She went on to say that the treatment she and Piers Morgan received was unfair. Osbourne once again stressed that he wasn't being racist: "He knew Meghan [Markle] for a long time, so he's talking from experience."
According to Osbourne, in an interview with Variety, March 10, 2021, was the first time in her 11 years on "The Talk" that she wasn't involved in the planning of a segment. Though she agreed at the last minute to discuss the Morgan situation, she was taken aback by the seriousness of Sheryl Underwood, who was prepared with note cards. "I felt like I was in front of a firing squad," said Osbourne.
She also discussed the matter with Morgan on a May 2022 episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," revealing that death threats were sent to herself, husband Ozzy Osbourne and their beloved dogs. She said, "I went back to CBS and I said, 'Not only can I not earn a living, but now I have to have 24-hour security because of you,' and they go like, 'So what?'"