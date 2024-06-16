Rules The Big Bang Theory Cast Had To Follow On Set

With another hit show on his hands, Chuck Lorre (the man behind "Two and a Half Men") felt the pressure of maintaining its success, he revealed in "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." Therefore, when cast members of "The Big Bang Theory" partook in risky leisure activities that could've upended everything, Lorre set ground rules for the sake of their wellbeing and the fate of the show.

In September 2010, there were major concerns that Kaley Cuoco would need her leg amputated. Despite being a practiced horse competitor, the one that she was riding at a ranch north of Los Angeles got scared, causing Cuoco to fall to the ground. All was well until the horse then attempted to jump over her, but instead landed on her leg. "That was the darkest, most frightening time in all 12 years. Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out on the other end of that healthy," said Lorre.

Afterward, Lorre unveiled a set of rules, which were featured on the vanity card following Season 4, Episode 7 ("The Apology Insufficiency"), to ensure a similar incident didn't happen. The card states: "Following Kaley Cuoco's horseback riding injury, I've instituted new rules governing acceptable leisure activities for the cast of 'The Big Bang Theory.' 1. No friggin' horses. This includes those found on merry-go-rounds and in front of supermarkets." He went on to ban riding motorcycles and boating, among other more tongue-in-cheek things.