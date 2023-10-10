The Big Bang Theory: How Many Episodes Was Sara Gilbert's Leslie In?

Leslie Winkle's first appearance is in the Season 1 episode, "The Fuzzy Boots Corollary," when Leonard asks her out on a date. She rejects him — though not before kissing him to see if they have chemistry — then uses him to satisfy her sexual needs. Much to Leonard's chagrin, she joins his physics bowl quiz and ends up winning the tournament for him, Howard, and Raj (Kunal Nayyar)

In Season 2, Leslie starts a relationship with Leonard. However, they don't last long because she constantly emasculates him and feels they are incompatible when he fails to back her up concerning quantum leap gravity and string theory. Leslie appears throughout the rest of the season, interacting with Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and infuriating Sheldon. Her biggest storyline is her friends-with-benefits relationship with Howard, who develops feelings for her and is crushed when she breaks it off.

Leslie appears at the end of Season 3 and doesn't return until Season 9's "The Celebration Experimentation." She arrives at Sheldon's birthday party and decides not to insult him since she's matured in the past six years. Because Sheldon is against change, she happily wishes him a "happy birthday, dumbass." Though Leslie doesn't appear in many episodes — we wish we could have seen more of her — she manages to steal every scene she's in, and it's fitting that in her final appearance, she goes out doing what she does best, messing with Sheldon.