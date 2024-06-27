The Huge DC Superhero Movie Flop That Found A Second Life On Netflix

Netflix fans are loving one of DC's biggest flops. Prior to its release, Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" was being hyped up as one of the greatest superhero films ever made — it even had a major stan in Tom Cruise. The hype eventually came to a halt as "The Flash" bombed at the box office upon release, emerging as one of the biggest financial misfires of 2023. The Ezra Miller-starring flick, which reportedly lost Warner Bros. north of $150 million, is finally getting a second life on Netflix. On June 26, "The Flash" was the second-most watched film on Netflix in the US, coming in just behind the platform's very own "Trigger Warning."

It's surprising that audiences are embracing "The Flash" now that it's on Netflix. Viewers gave the superhero epic the cold shoulder when it bowed into multiplexes in mid-June 2023, giving it a poor $55 million domestic debut. But now that it's easily accessible, fans who were initially wary are apparently more likely to watch it. While the DC batch of films isn't as beloved as Marvel's, the movies still boast name recognition, making them digestible options for Netflix users who want a simple action flick to occupy their time.

The initial hype that manifested during CinemaCon 2023 didn't exactly translate to stellar critical receipts. On Rotten Tomatoes, "The Flash" has an average 63% critics score. Looper critic Dominic Griffin gave the would-be blockbuster a 5/10, praising the performances but finding the third act to be half-baked. Fans on Rotten Tomatoes, however, have embraced the project, awarding it 83% audience score.