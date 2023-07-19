Michael Keaton's Batman Was Meant To Be The DCEU's Nick Fury - Why It Didn't Happen

For the first time in over 30 years, actor Michael Keaton donned the famous cowl to reprise his iconic Batman role in DC's "The Flash." But the road to this return was a bumpy one and almost saw Keaton's Caped Crusader play a far more substantial role in the DC Universe than his one-off appearance.

Keaton was initially set to make his triumphant comeback in the upcoming sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." When the continuation to the 2018 blockbuster hit was slated for release in March 2023, which was moved from December 2022, former DC Films leads Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada planned to include Keaton in the action in a role similar to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In "Lost Kingdom," and follow-up efforts such as the canceled "Batgirl," Keaton would have been a skilled and respected elder figure within this universe. Whether or not he'd be setting up a team is unknown, but it's more than likely his years of crime-fighting wisdom would be passed down one way or another.

Following altered release dates and a change in leadership with Warner Bros. film heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, Ben Affleck replaced Keaton's role for reshoots of "Lost Kingdom." But even this didn't last, as new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran feared that having either version would lead to unfulfilled audience expectations for future installments. But that hasn't stopped other DC filmmakers from having ambitions of reuniting with Keaton's Dark Knight.