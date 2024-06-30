Bailee Madison: From Child Actor To Rising Star

Bailee Madison never intended to be an actor, but a single audition and an award-winning breakout role in "Bridge to Terabithia" paved the way for her to become one of the more recognizable child actors of her time, with guest roles on network TV shows and parts in major films. Her star power is only continuing to rise, as she keeps landing lead roles in teen dramas, appearing on popular streaming services, and trying out new movie genres.

After appearing as a child in several commercials, Madison tried out for a movie while her older sister, Kaitlin Vilasuso, was doing a different audition. That audition led to a role in the film "Lonely Hearts," opposite Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, and John Travolta. Though her mother said that the one appearance would be the extent of her screen career, nearly two decades later the actress shows no signs of slowing down as she continues to extend her reach, adding director, singer, and author to her list of skills. With a stacked resume and projects everyone is sure to know her from, here is everything you need to know about actress Bailee Madison.