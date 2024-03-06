The Real Reason These Child Stars Were Recast

Sometimes a character is so important to a series that the show ends rather than recasting them with a new actor. "Punky Brewster" ending when Soleil Moon Frye hit puberty hard and began developing too quickly to continue playing a little girl is just one such example.

Other times, an important character is essentially written out of the series. This is precisely what happened to Lisa Bonet when she got pregnant with her first husband, Lenny Kravitz. Bill Cosby worried that the eldest Huxtable child getting pregnant young would sully the image of the Cosby family in "The Cosby Show" and Bonet's spin-off "A Different World." As a solution, the character was sent to Africa and written out of both series. Although Bonet returned to "The Cosby Show," it didn't last. Ironically, it was Cosby who would ultimately tarnish the show's legacy.

When a character is less central to the series, they are often recast with a new actor, so the series can continue. This happens a lot with child stars because they grow up quickly, and sometimes the series needs to create the illusion of time passing more slowly. Other times, a series might need a character to age quickly for a time jump. Whenever a role is recast, speculation swirls about what happened behind the scenes. Stick with us as we uncover the real reason these child stars were recast.