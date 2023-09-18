The Real Reason The Gossip Girl Reboot Was Canceled So Quickly

Sorry, Upper East Siders — there's not going to be any more episodes of the "Gossip Girl" reboot on Max, and it's because the show was incredibly expensive and not particularly good.

Just as the show's second season wrapped up on the streamer formerly known as HBO Max in January 2023, creator Joshua Safran — who also worked on the original series, which ran on the CW — released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter (which was also posted on social media) saying that the show was done, although he was hoping it might find another home.

"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max," Safran said at the time. "The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs. Thank you for watching, and I hope you'll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together."

So why did the show get canceled before the Season 2 finale even aired? Again, we point to the fact that it was expensive to make and people didn't really like it very much.