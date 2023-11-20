Whatever Happened To May From Bridge To Terabithia?

Actor Bailee Madison got her start in commercials when she was just a few weeks old. At age four, she made her movie debut, playing Rainelle Downing in the biographical crime-drama "Lonely Hearts" alongside acting heavyweights Laura Dern, John Travolta, James Gandolfini, Salma Hayek, and Jared Leto. Her second gig, playing May Belle Aarons in 2007's fantasy epic "Bridge to Terabithia," was no less impressive, and according to Madison, it had a huge impact on her career trajectory.

As the little sister to Jess Aarons (Josh Hutcherson), Madison had a small but notable role in the film, which also starred AnnaSophia Robb as their neighbor and friend, Leslie Burke. "I don't even know how I got to be a part of it, but I did," the actor said in an interview with IMDb. "Like my mom and I thought I would just go back to school and be in Florida, like no one thought anything after that, and the fact that that came out and I got to continue to fall in love with what I do is unbelievable."

With these impressive film roles under her belt, Madison's star continued to rise. After some smaller roles, she began starring in movies with popular comedy stars like Adam Sandler, eventually even taking the lead in her own TV series. Keep reading to find out what Bailee Madison has been up to since "Bridge to Terabithia."