Who Is Daeron Targaryen: Alicent's Fourth Child In House Of The Dragon, Explained

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 2 — "Rhaenyra the Cruel"

In Season 2 of "House of the Dragon," Alicent Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke, might not be the best small-screen parent around. Despite fiercely loving her children — including the boy she crowned herself, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), his sister-wife Queen Helaena (Phia Saban), and Aegon's younger brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) who wears an eyepatch after a brutal childhood assault — it's safe to say that Alicent's kids are pretty much always in some sort of danger, and she doesn't always do an excellent job when it comes to looking out for them. This is all relevant because Alicent and her late husband King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) actually have four children ... but as Cooke told Variety in an interview after "Rhaenyra the Cruel" aired, her youngest, Daeron, isn't in the show yet for a very good reason — though he's briefly mentioned in the episode.

"Daeron has not been cast yet," Cooke revealed. "I've said he's a character in the show, but at this point in the story, he's in Oldtown [the Hightower stronghold] where he was warded off as a young child. So we don't have a point-of-view character in that world yet and there is no dramatic reason to go there." After pointing out that in real medieval societies, young children were frequently separated from their parents for periods of time, Cooke continued describing the unseen character. "We know he's not yet a dragon rider, but he's had a dragon born to him," she explained. "So he will come to the narrative and have a role to play, just as he does in the book — we're just not there yet in the storytelling."