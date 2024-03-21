House Of The Dragon: What Is The Real Difference Between The Green & Black Trailers?

In a fairly unprecedented move, HBO released two distinct trailers for Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" — one focusing on Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her Green army, and the other on Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her Black faction. So what does that mean, exactly?

As showrunner Ryan Condal told Entertainment Weekly in a full breakdown of both trailers, "House of the Dragon" Season 2 doesn't have a clear hero ... and that's the point. This is a war within one powerful family, and no matter who wins, many, many more will lose. After King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) dies towards the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 1, Rhaenyra and Alicent find themselves on opposing sides. Rhaenyra knows her father named her as his heir, but Alicent — and her powerful, manipulative father Otto (Rhys Ifans) — believes that her eldest son, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), deserves to be the monarch.

"This is not a story of goodies and baddies, black hats and white hats," Condal said. "It's a story of this family that's been rent open by this dispute over who is meant to wear the crown after Viserys passes. Some people think it's Rhaenyra, some people think it's Aegon, and then there are other people within who think, 'Why should it be one of the two of them? Maybe it should be somebody else. Maybe it should be me!' The fun of this Greek tragedy is seeing, when you introduce a power vacuum to a world like this, how all of these individuals react."