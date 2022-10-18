Audiences Should Listen More Closely To Princess Helaena On House Of The Dragon

Spoilers for "The Green Council," the ninth episode of "House of the Dragon," lie ahead — beware!

There's a lot going on during "House of the Dragon," the massively successful prequel and spin-off of "Game of Thrones," during any given moment, so you could be forgiven for ignoring some characters in favor of others. With powerhouses like Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), Queen Alicent Hightower and her father Otto (Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans) gracing the screen, it can be easy to forget about others — especially when it comes to the massive brood of Targaryen and Velaryon children milling about.

Take a second look at those kids, though. After the ninth and penultimate episode of the series, "The Green Council," one thing became clear: don't count out Princess Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), daughter of Alicent and the now-deceased King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Helaena may seem a bit batty and off-key, usually muttering to herself or announcing that marriage isn't so bad because your husband (hers happens to be her brother) mostly ignores you. Audiences might want to focus a little more on Helaena, however; she's proving to be much more important than anyone anticipated.