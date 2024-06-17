The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Moment Leaving Everyone Furious

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 1 — "A Son for a Son"

A small child gets murdered during the climax of the Season 2 premiere of "House of the Dragon," but viewers are really, really mad that a dog got kicked shortly before the child murder scene.

At the end of "A Son for a Son," a striking episode that kicked off the sophomore outing of HBO's massively successful "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel, two new characters who go by the names Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and (Cheese Mark Stobbart) infiltrate the royal chambers in King's Landing, attempting to kill Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). Despite pretty clear orders to kill a prince with an eyepatch — and there's only one of those, to be clear — the two end up in the bedchamber of Queen Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), Aemond's sister (and sister-in-law, as she's married to her own brother, Tom Glynn-Carney's King Aegon II Targaryen). They force her to choose which of her two sleeping children will die, but ultimately take the head of her heir Prince Jaehaerys as she escapes with her daughter Jaehaera. It's horrific (though it could have been a lot worse).

On the way to kill a kid, Cheese kicks a dog — that seems to belong to him in the first place — and yells at It to "f*** off" as it runs away from the pair. Sure, a child is beheaded mere moments later, but the dog kicking was a bridge too far according to fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), like @WillMortensen3: "The real villain of ['House of the Dragon'] is that a**hole who kicked the dog."