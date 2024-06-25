The Boys TV Series Creator Has A Very Specific Goal For The Ending

We're past the halfway mark for Season 4 of "The Boys," and not only is the current story arc inching closer to its ending, but the series finale of "The Boys" is in sight. Following the show's return, it was announced that Season 5 will be the final chapter of the tale of secretly sordid superheroes and the team dedicated to blowing the whistle on them.

How things will conclude is something that not even fans of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic can answer, though, given that the TV show rejected the source material's huge Homelander twist that revealed Black Noir is actually the star-spangled Supe's secret clone. That final act element didn't make the cut, according to the show's creator Eric Kripke, but the hope is that what they do have planned will leave fans happy regardless.

"I have an ending in mind, I'll say that," Kripke teased in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I want it to be satisfying, right? I mean, you could count the great series finales on one hand. So it's a real hard target. And I would want it to be emotionally satisfying but also surprising in how I'm delivering it." It's a hurdle the show will hopefully clear, but given how things have panned out so far this year, will it be enough to give the series the profanity-filled, blood-soaked sendoff it deserves?