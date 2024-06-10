How Is Wolverine Alive In Deadpool 3? (It's Not The Mystery You Think It Is)

It's rare to get true closure in superhero media, as heroes and villains must remain perpetually locked in battle to keep stories going. However, the ending of 2017's "Logan" is so impactful because it appears to close the door on Hugh Jackman's iteration of the character. Of course, the Oscar nominee is back in the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine." This begs the question: How is Wolverine alive in "Deadpool 3?" In all fairness, there's a fairly simple explanation behind the character's resurrection, and it's all thanks to the Multiverse.

A new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer casts the spotlight on Logan, and there are several hints to suggest this isn't the mutant we all know from 20th Century Studios' X-Men movies. He's a variant from another reality. This can be inferred when a TVA Agent (Matthew Macfadyen) says, "This Wolverine let down his entire world." The Wolverine we see in "Logan" doesn't quite let down his world, and on top of that, this version of the character looks much different than how he is in "Logan."

While it hasn't been explicitly stated this is a Wolverine variant, it would make the most sense and not mess with established continuity. After all, "Deadpool 2" references the fact Wolverine dies in "Logan." It's clear Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) knows one Wolverine dies, so this is probably a different one from another timeline.