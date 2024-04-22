Deadpool 3 Trailer 2 May Spoil How Wolverine Gets To The MCU
Now that audiences have a good idea of what they can expect from "Deadpool and Wolverine" when it drops on July 26, it's time to speculate about how in the world Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) — last seen dying in "Logan" — is alive and well and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer possibly spoils the answer to this question. In it, Wolverine and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can be seen taking a desperate leap into what looks like one of Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) time portals. Viewers don't know if they make it, but it might explain the cross-dimensional shenanigans that have placed this version of Wolverine in Deadpool's world.
Thanks to the trailer, viewers also know that a mysterious force threatens Deadpool's world. Since Wolverine is the toughest around — even though he let his entire team down in his homeworld — a desperate Deadpool calls upon him for help. As of this writing, it's unknown whether or not Doctor Strange will be one of the outrageous cameos in "Deadpool 3"; plenty of his allies, like Wong (Benedict Wong), can open time portals on their own — but the magic man has been causing lots of havoc in the MCU during the Multiverse Saga.
There's a lot of Multiverse mayhem happening in the MCU
Doctor Strange has unwittingly unleashed much multiversal chaos on the MCU. To be fair to him, though, some of that isn't his doing. The franchise's space-time continuum has been a mess since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. While Strange, Wong, and many of his friends can bend space and time to their will to a degree, most Marvel characters have not mastered the art of hopping back and forth between here and there. One doesn't expect that Deadpool will be a master of it, either.
While Peter Parker (Tom Holland) manages to meet some of his variants and has himself erased from the memory of his friends and family to restore the timestream to its correct order, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has monkeyed with reality itself to cope with her grief after losing Vision (Paul Bettany). Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) typical business may be causing havoc, but in the 2nd season of his show, he's a member of the Time Variance Authority and must master time travel to rescue his friends. As for Strange himself, he must combat evil versions of himself as he hops from dimension to dimension during "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Thus, the timestream continues to be a yawning issue that bedevils the MCU — and, with luck, may provide an easy escape for Deadpool and Wolverine.
