Deadpool 3 Trailer 2 May Spoil How Wolverine Gets To The MCU

Now that audiences have a good idea of what they can expect from "Deadpool and Wolverine" when it drops on July 26, it's time to speculate about how in the world Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) — last seen dying in "Logan" — is alive and well and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer possibly spoils the answer to this question. In it, Wolverine and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can be seen taking a desperate leap into what looks like one of Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) time portals. Viewers don't know if they make it, but it might explain the cross-dimensional shenanigans that have placed this version of Wolverine in Deadpool's world.

Thanks to the trailer, viewers also know that a mysterious force threatens Deadpool's world. Since Wolverine is the toughest around — even though he let his entire team down in his homeworld — a desperate Deadpool calls upon him for help. As of this writing, it's unknown whether or not Doctor Strange will be one of the outrageous cameos in "Deadpool 3"; plenty of his allies, like Wong (Benedict Wong), can open time portals on their own — but the magic man has been causing lots of havoc in the MCU during the Multiverse Saga.