A Fallout Theory On Reddit Explains Why The Bombs Dropped - But It Gets Weird

The "Fallout" video games and Prime Video series are all about life in a post-apocalyptic setting. The vast majority of the franchise takes place long after the bombs fall, even though the actual reason for the nuclear apocalypse is rarely discussed at length. As "Fallout" lore dictates, the official reason for the global destruction was the Great War, a one-day thermonuclear exchange between China and the U.S. that takes place on October 23, 2077. The franchise presents this as the logical endpoint of a decades-long, costly conflict between the two superpowers, but for redditor u/Few-Challenge-6904, the answer is much stranger: it's actually all about aliens.

The gist of this fan theory is that the war was largely a front, meant to mask the governments' true mission to stockpile weapons and fight the invading Zetan civilization. The Great War was humanity's last-ditch effort to stop a full-on Zetan attack, and the surviving authorities of the Wasteland and other ravaged corners of the world remain locked in hidden combat with the aliens long after the bombs fall.

The Zetans are a consistent, if sporadic presence in the "Fallout" games from "Fallout 3" onwards, appearing most prominently in that game's "Mothership Zeta" add-on. Their appearances tend to make clear that they're up to something shady ... but can this Reddit fan theory really back up its thesis of the nuclear war, arguably the most central piece of "Fallout" lore, actually being a response to an alien attack? Let's look at the available evidence.