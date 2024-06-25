The Top Gun: Maverick Scenes That Made Every Cast Member Sick (Except For Two Actors)

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the perfect example of chasing after excellence. Tom Cruise, who headline 1986's "Top Gun," refused for decades to create a sequel that wouldn't live up to the original. When it came time to bring the follow-up to life, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski only had one shot to pitch it to Cruise. Luckily, Kosinski prevailed, resulting in one of the greatest sequels ever made. While there's definitely some CGI in the billion-dollar film, Cruise and Co. desperately wanted to create an authentic film that used real fighter jets. This meant putting actors in the cockpits of some of the fastest planes on Earth.

The fighter jets in the picture were flown by real military personnel, with the film's actors merely on board as passengers. However, their reactions during key moments were absolutely real, with some of the stars — except two — actually getting sick because of the maneuvers used by the pilots. "A lot of them still threw up in the planes. Except for Monica [Barbaro] – she's the only one that could handle the G-forces better than the other actors," producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Total Film. The other actor who didn't throw up? Cruise, of course.

Bruckheimer explained that everything audiences in the film see is authentic, including the cast's reactions during the high-octane flying sequences. "When you see the expressions on their faces – they're not acting," the producer explained. "When you see the plane going straight up, they're going straight up. When you see the plane upside down, they're upside down," he added.