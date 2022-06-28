Top Gun: Maverick's Director Only Had One Shot To Pitch Tom Cruise

"Top Gun: Maverick" has finally been released, and the long-awaited sequel has indeed taken the movie-loving masses back into the "Danger Zone." It did so with that Kenny Loggins rocker in tow, not to mention a million-and-one other loving nods back to the iconic 1986 film that preceded it. It even did so with the original "Top Gun" star Tom Cruise headlining the action. As demonstrated by the blockbuster sequel's mammoth box office numbers (per Deadline), thrill-seeking fans and film critics worldwide were beyond eager to climb back into the cockpit with naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for another high-flying adventure.

Of course, if all had gone to plan, we would've known that a couple of years ago. Just as "Top Gun: Maverick" faced lengthy, pandemic-related delays, it seems director Joseph Kosinski faced equally daunting challenges in getting the sequel off the ground to begin with. One of these obstacles was convincing star Tom Cruise to return to the role that made him a star more than three decades after he first played the part.

It turns out the "Top Gun: Maverick" helmer only had one chance to pitch Cruise on his concept for the sequel, and — according to Kosinski himself — he only had a matter of minutes to do so.