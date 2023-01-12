The Only Top Gun: Maverick Star Who Didn't Get Violently Ill During The Intense Training

Piloting a fighter jet isn't as simple as hitting the throttle and taking to the sky. Those that are given the task of operating these multi-million dollar airplanes of war often go through years of vigorous testing and training. Just look at the recent smash hit movie of "Top Gun: Maverick," which sees Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) train a recent crop of Top Gun students for a mission where human intuition and skill are more important than artificial intelligence and specialized equipment.

According to Sky Combat Ace, the Top Gun program is real, and it is part of the Navy. Known as the Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program, Top Gun represents highly trained pilots that are capable of dealing with a robust array of problems that require an aerial touch.

Of course, the pilots in the real Top Gun program have an intense training regimen before reaching the respected military designation. So, it stands to reason that a standard issue actor may have some issues simply jumping into the seat of an F-18. As noted by the Dayton Airshow, the F-18 Super Hornet is the go-to aircraft for important Navy missions, and it is capable of attaining speeds of around 1,190 miles per hour. Needless to say, that kind of speed can certainly take its toll on the human body, which is probably why almost all of the actors playing pilots in "Top Gun: Maverick" became incredibly sick during filming. However, there was one who was unscathed.