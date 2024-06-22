Are Alexandra Daddario's Worst Movies Still Worth Watching?
Not all actors are lucky enough to have every film they star in be a masterpiece. Especially early in their careers, or before they play their most acclaimed roles, actors struggle to land jobs that are deemed as worth watching by the public. This is certainly true for Alexandra Daddario, who made her acting debut at the age of 15 in "All My Children." She later grew to international recognition by playing Annabeth in the "Percy Jackson" movies, and her career was never the same after a certain scene in Season 1 of "True Detective."
And yet, even amidst international fame and box office blockbusters, Daddario has still appeared in her fair share of projects with less-than-favorable reviews, as any young actor with potential does. It wasn't even until Season 1 of "The White Lotus" that she gained her first major award nomination at the Emmys, and only recently made her debut as a TV lead in AMC's "Mayfair Witches." Although things are looking up for Daddario, it hasn't been a smooth road to get there.
The question remains: which of Alexandra Daddario's movies with terrible Rotten Tomatoes scores are actually awesome, and which are better left forgotten?
San Andreas
While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has starred in his fair share of disaster movies, 2015's "San Andreas" has a more realistic premise than most. The film centers on a devastating earthquake along the San Andreas fault in California, a real-life tectonic split that has affected nearby areas throughout the 20th and 21st century. Johnson plays a helicopter pilot who teams up with his ex-wife (Carla Gugino) to save lives after a massive 9.1-magnitude quake, with Alexandra Daddario playing his daughter, who tries to survive on her own after being abandoned in the chaos.
Despite the strong box office performance of "San Andreas," reviews criticized its unoriginality and scientific inaccuracy. But despite its many flaws and a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes, some felt that "San Andreas" was still a fun popcorn movie that's all spectacle and little substance. To Daddario's credit, some reviews of the film even complimented her charming performance. There's certainly been better disaster movies in the past few years, such as 2023's "Society of the Snow," but unless you're looking for a fun movie night, "San Andreas" isn't a disaster movie you need to see before you die.
Bereavement
While Alexandra Daddario has starred in action films, romantic comedies, and TV dramas, one genre she's appeared in quite frequently is horror films. However, the 2000s and 2010s were responsible for the some of the worst horror movies ever made. While it's far from the bottom of the genre, 2010's "Bereavement," a successor to Stevan Mena's indie slasher flick "Malevolence," sits with a low 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In "Bereavement," Daddario plays Allison, a teen who gets kidnapped by a local serial killer. Although Allison shows more smarts than the average indie horror film lead, critics panned the film's over-reliance on violence, with The New York Times' Paul Brunick writing that they'd "sooner touch a nine-volt battery to my tongue than sit through this film again." On the other hand, some reviewers felt it would appeal to fans of "Malevolence.".
As for Daddario's part, many reviews of the film from 2010 credit the actress not for her performance but for the overabundance of cleavage on display throughout the film. It's not the most encouraging audience response for a young actress, but thankfully Daddario has been in much better horror movies since — such as "We Have Always Lived in the Castle" — with less discourse surrounding her body, so maybe her fans should check out those instead.
When We First Met
"When We First Met" isn't exactly a fresh take on the "Groundhog's Day" time-loop narrative, but thankfully it has a lot more going for it than reviewers at the time seemed to recognize. Released on Netflix in 2018, the film stars Adam DeVine as Noah, a single man hopelessly in love with his friend Avery, played by Daddario, who is about to get married. By happenstance, Noah ends up sent back to the night he met Avery and is given the opportunity to replay their meet-cute over and over again, in an effort to win her over in the future.
As one can expect, Noah and Avery sadly aren't meant to be, but that doesn't stop him from finding love anyway in the form of Carrie, Avery's roommate, played by Shelley Henning. In a positive review from Decider, DeVine's leading man chops were credited, as was Daddario for being "gorgeous and lovely here," though the real praise was saved for Henning's surprising charm.
Some reviews criticized the film's unoriginality and style of humor, and it currently sits at 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, "When We First Met" definitely deserves more appreciation than that; in fact, it might be one of the best romantic comedy movies you haven't seen yet.
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
In Alexandra Daddario's transformation from childhood to "The White Lotus," few roles were as life-changing for her career as playing Annabeth Chase in 2010's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief." Based on the first book in Rick Riordan's fantasy series, the original film grossed over $200 million at the box office and earned moderate reviews, with some praising its cast while others, including Riordan himself, panned its script. But it was only natural that Hollywood would follow it up with a sequel.
That sequel, "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," came and went in 2013, with Daddario reprising her role as Annabeth (now with book-accurate blonde hair). Many reviews, like those for "The Lightning Thief," likened the franchise to a "Harry Potter" knock-off. But "Sea of Monsters" wasn't without its favorable notices, with ScreenCrush writing, "By keeping the plot straightforward and the storytelling clean, it's an odyssey the intended young audience will be glad to take."
"Sea of Monsters" currently sits at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes, though reviews indicate that there's a lot to appeal to casual viewers and young audiences in this film. Sadly, it'll probably be a grueling watch for any "Percy Jackson" fans, especially with the far more book-accurate "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" show now on Disney+.
Burying the Ex
Joe Dante has quite the reputation in the world of B-movies, from the iconic cult classic "Gremlins" to 1989's "The 'Burbs." His output has been much less consistent in the 2000s, but 2014 saw him cast Alexandra Daddario in "Burying the Ex" as Olivia, the object of Max's (Anton Yelchin) affection. Max's manipulative ex, played by Ashley Greene, is killed in an accident and rises from the dead as a zombie to enact her revenge against the happy couple. Despite having a strong premise that seems tailor-made for Dante, its 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes suggests otherwise.
Some reviews called "Burying the Ex" a career-low for Dante, with Daddario's likability unable to save a "thudding, sexist screenplay" (via NY Post). Other reviews, however, credited the film for being right up Dante's alley. It may not be the most appealing film to the average mainstream movie lover, but for fans of B-horror and Dante's previous work, it may be a hidden gem. In fact, it might actually be a perfect watch for a Halloween movie night, especially if you prefer a supernatural romantic comedy over a violent slasher film.
Can You Keep A Secret?
"Can You Keep A Secret?" was released straight to video-on-demand in 2019, so it's very likely that even hardcore fans of Alexandra Daddario's work might have missed seeing this when it came out. Reviews at the time weren't exactly complimentary either, earning it a 29% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the film is not without its strengths. "Can You Keep A Secret?" is a rom-com centered on Daddario's Emma and Tyler Hoechlin's Jack, who meet on an airplane after she gets drunk and spills her guts to him. He remains enigmatic, even after she discovers he's the CEO of the company she works at.
Variety's review outlined one of the film's biggest strengths: Daddario herself, calling her "universally likable" and "long overdue for strong material in this particular genre ... [and] revelatory as a quirky comedic lead." Daddario's comedic timing in Emma's meet-cute with Jack in particular is just another iconic moment that makes us love her even more.
Sadly, "Can You Keep A Secret?" is not without its flaws, as evidenced by reviews lamenting its supporting cast and generic humor. However, it's worth checking out just for Daddario's committed, energetic performance alone, and might even bring comfort to rom-com lovers on a rainy day.
Texas Chainsaw 3D
"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is one of the most iconic slasher films of all time. Released in 1974, it introduced horror movie audiences to Leatherface, a cannibal who attacks a group of teenagers. While the franchise has seen many spin-offs and sequels over the years, it wasn't until 2012 that it got a direct follow-up with "Texas Chainsaw 3D," starring Alexandra Daddario as Heather, a woman who discovers her familial relation to the original Leatherface murders, putting her and her friends in grave danger.
As far as horror classic cash-ins, "Texas Chainsaw 3D" plays by the franchise's rules, featuring a lot of cliche moments that happen in every "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie. In one of the more kind reviews of the film, one critic for Vulture wrote, "Despite its many clichés and generic indulgences, you want to give it some points for trying." As for Daddario, Vulture commended her commitment to playing a scream queen who does more than just scream.
Unless you're on a mission to marathon the entire "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise, "Texas Chainsaw 3D" probably isn't worth your time. There are better slasher movies out there, but more importantly, there are far better "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movies out there, too.
Baywatch
By all accounts, having a starring role in a film reboot of the iconic "Baywatch" TV series should be an enjoyable experience for any actor. Sadly, "Baywatch" did more harm than good in Alexandra Daddario's often tragic true-life story. For a film so aggressively light-hearted, how did it end up with a 17% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes?
For one, it's a tough act to follow one of the biggest shows in television history. Though the film did decently at the box office, critics lambasted it, with Rolling Stone scathingly writing, "Think of yourself sitting down for a big two-hour wallow in instant stupid with a vat of popcorn, slathered in fake butter and possibly a mound of melted M&Ms on top. It feels great chugging it down, then your stomach hurts ... That's 'Baywatch' in a nutshell."
Daddario would later cite "Baywatch," as well as the intense workout involved, as a reason for her career hitting a dead end prior to being offered "The White Lotus." The film still has its positives, such as the chemistry between the cast and some decent, if crude, jokes here and there. However, none of it may be enough to make it worth the nearly two-hour runtime.
Die in a Gunfight
There have been perhaps too many re-interpretations of "Romeo and Juliet" throughout the history of performed art. Aside from adaptations on both the stage and screen of William Shakespeare's most famous play, there's "West Side Story," "Gnomeo and Juliet," and "Warm Bodies," among countless others. That means 2021's "Die in a Gunfight" already has decades of art to compete with, which might account for its abysmal reviews and 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Alexandra Daddario is this film's Juliet, set in modern-day New York City, who falls for Diego Boneta's Romeo despite a long-running feud between their families. Surprisingly, the film got its share of positive reviews for its stylistic direction as well as Daddario's layered performance. However, not many critics agreed, with ScreenRant saying it had "all the elements that could work if the film was more put together and the character relationships weren't so hollow." It might appeal to some viewers, but as a whole, there's probably not a lot going for "Die in a Gunfight" to set it apart from the much better Shakespeare re-imaginings in recent years.
Night Hunter
It's not great news when a film changes titles between a festival premiere and wide release, but even more so when the title "Nomis" is exchanged for the generic "Night Hunter." Nevertheless, "Night Hunter" should have been right up Alexandra Daddario's alley, centered on a homicide detective (Henry Cavill) and a judge-turned-vigilante (Ben Kinglsey) searching for a serial killer in Minnesota. Daddario plays a fellow police officer, Rachel, who becomes the target of the killer after the investigation goes awry.
Unfortunately, even its earliest reviews from the Los Angeles Film Festival deemed "Night Hunter" derivative and convoluted, with The Hollywood Reporter writing, "The film's starry cast will be a strong selling point, but a plot that's overly complicated rather than genuinely complex may leave audiences wishing for less incident and more clarity." The film ended up garnering a 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with other reviewers citing its narrative contrivances and absurd twists as all the more reason why "Night Hunter" can be skipped in a marathon of Daddario's filmography.
Songbird
If there's anything positive to say about "Songbird," it was certainly an ambitious movie from writer-director Adam Mason. The film was conceived in early March 2020, taking place in Year 4 of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was completely written, produced, and released by December 2020 via VOD. Alexandra Daddario is one of many talented stars who lent her quarantine time to this project, alongside Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, and Demi Moore. Unfortunately, it was probably a waste of time for all involved.
Its 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes probably speaks for itself, but in case that's not convincing enough to deter potential viewers, listen to Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com: "It's an incredibly frustrating film that feels like it's constantly getting distracted from the story it should be telling, bored by its own ineptitude. You will be too." Unless you're an audience member dying to vicariously re-live the worst days of 2020, don't bother with "Songbird," as not even Daddario's presence can save it.
1 Night in San Diego
Out of all the films on this list, "1 Night in San Diego" is the one in which Alexandra Daddario has the smallest role. Written and directed by Penelope Lawson, it stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Laura Ashley Samuels as two best friends and wannabe influencers who take a road trip to San Diego in hopes of reconnecting with their mutual high school crush, only to be pulled into the most unforgettable night of partying in their lives.
The film has a 41% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but no critics score, although some reviewers labeled it a fun time and noted a handful of humorous moments. Other reviewers felt the film couldn't be saved by its committed cast, including Daddario in one of the film's more memorable moments. Nevertheless, its runtime comes in at just under 90 minutes, so if you're a bold enough audience member to sit through a film with aggressive Internet speak and millennial humor, then "1 Night in San Diego" might be an enjoyable watch — just not one you'll be keen to revisit anytime soon.
Baked in Brooklyn
As its 33% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes implies, there isn't a lot to "Baked in Brooklyn." The film stars Josh Brener from "Silicon Valley" as David, an amateur weed dealer whose newly-acquired taste for the cannabis business sends him barreling down a dangerous path, isolating him from the people he cares about most. This includes Alexandra Daddario as Kate, his girlfriend, who he must win back in the film's final moments. From hearing the premise alone, it's obvious that "Baked in Brooklyn" doesn't have a lot going for it in terms of a surprising plot.
Nevertheless, the film's biggest obstacle is the unlikability of its lead, which the Irish Film Critic deemed was made even worse by the inherent charm of Daddario's character, writing, "For a love story to work, it is vital that both people are appealing and engaging in order for the audience to relate to them, in the case of 'Baked in Brooklyn,' one out of two ain't bad." At the very least, some reviewers thought the actors had chemistry, even if they weren't rooting for David to get the girl.
Weed comedies have a very specific audience, so perhaps the film is best enjoyed in an enhanced state of mind. Still, "Baked in Brooklyn" is proof that any movie can be entertaining when Alexandra Daddario is in it.
The Layover
"The Layover" is one of the few films on Rotten Tomatoes with a 0% score. Released in 2017, the film has strong talent behind the camera, from director William H. Macy to co-writer David Hornsby (best known as Rickety Cricket on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," on which Alexandra Daddario guest-starred). Daddario stars with Kate Upton as two roommates whose trip to Florida is derailed by a hurricane. They end up stranded at a motel with fellow passenger Ryan (Matt Barr), subsequently battling for his affection.
While it may seem like a film with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score has no redeemable qualities, that is far from the truth with "The Layover." Yes, the film is ultimately not good, but there are several strong comedic scenes, particularly one in which Daddario's character is locked inside a disgusting bathroom by Upton's. Still, the Chicago Sun-Times called it "an excruciating, embarrassing, profoundly unfunny, poorly shot and astonishingly tone-deaf screech-fest." Although Daddario's performance usually shines even in poorly-received films, not even that could help "The Layover."
Ultimately, even though this film might be Alexandra Daddario's worst-rated effort, her ability to succeed even if only for a scene or two emphasizes her strengths as an actor. Thankfully, there are much better films that showcase it than "The Layover," so maybe spare yourself from checking it out.