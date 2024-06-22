Are Alexandra Daddario's Worst Movies Still Worth Watching?

Not all actors are lucky enough to have every film they star in be a masterpiece. Especially early in their careers, or before they play their most acclaimed roles, actors struggle to land jobs that are deemed as worth watching by the public. This is certainly true for Alexandra Daddario, who made her acting debut at the age of 15 in "All My Children." She later grew to international recognition by playing Annabeth in the "Percy Jackson" movies, and her career was never the same after a certain scene in Season 1 of "True Detective."

And yet, even amidst international fame and box office blockbusters, Daddario has still appeared in her fair share of projects with less-than-favorable reviews, as any young actor with potential does. It wasn't even until Season 1 of "The White Lotus" that she gained her first major award nomination at the Emmys, and only recently made her debut as a TV lead in AMC's "Mayfair Witches." Although things are looking up for Daddario, it hasn't been a smooth road to get there.

The question remains: which of Alexandra Daddario's movies with terrible Rotten Tomatoes scores are actually awesome, and which are better left forgotten?