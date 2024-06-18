The Flash: Twitter Is Still Blasting 'One Of The Worst Shots In Movie History'

2023's "The Flash" was widely lambasted when it came out, at least partly for its use of substandard VFX and for tastelessly resurrecting deceased actors for cameos in one of the movie's most confusing moments. Looper's review of "The Flash" called all this out, in addition to some muddled storytelling. But a year after the film came out, it's still getting derided online, and one scene in particular has continued to accumulate a ton of hate.

On X (formerly Twitter), @Fdmdarkshadow uploaded a clip from the movie's climax where the two Flashes, both played by Ezra Miller, along with Supergirl (Sasha Calle), speed into a war zone against General Zod's (Michael Shannon) forces. The caption says it all: "One of the worst shots in movie history." The post has already received over 15 million views, and the responses all seem to agree that the shot is horrendous. X user @1998Wens reposted the clip while writing, "I'm not kidding or being ironic ... but this literally looks like a real-time cutscene changing to gameplay."

This is just one of several embarrassing CGI moments in "The Flash," as the characters look cut-and-pasted into an inorganic environment. It's all the more disappointing as this was clearly meant to be an iconic team-up shot but just winds up looking weird and off-putting. With "The Flash" being one of the last films in the DC Extended Universe, it's sad it had to close things out with a disheartening thud.