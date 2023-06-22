The Flash's CGI Was Bad For An Inexcusable Reason, Says A VFX Artist On The Film

Now that "The Flash" has finally arrived in theaters, it can't seem to get ahead of the negative news surrounding it. Notably, the CGI has stuck out to both fans and critics — and it isn't sitting right with some viewers. This is especially the case with the horrifying microwave baby scene. Recently, a crew member on the VFX team for "The Flash" shared his experience and revealed some useful insights.

Zach Mulligan, aka no_the_robot on TikTok and YouTube, dived into his experience working on "The Flash" and the unfortunate trend CGI-heavy superhero flicks have been plagued with. Following the backlash of the look of the CGI in "The Flash," he took to TikTok to personally tell viewers about his time working on the film and the stressful conditions he and his co-workers were under.

Mulligan explained that studios like Marvel and Warner Bros. come to VFX companies with a certain amount of shots that they need completed for a particular sequence. In response, the VFX companies will place bids on the number of shots needed. Mulligan then explained that the work needed for each shot varies dramatically, but they are still each considered a single shot in terms of the bid process. "The amount of work per shot varies dramatically. So one shot could have a wire removal, another shot could have wire removal, smoke sim[ulation], fire sim[ulation], face replacement, [and] green screen. Despite the difference in workload between those two shots, they both are considered just one shot each."

This distinction ultimately leads to a much heavier workload for VFX artists, as Mulligan went on to describe.