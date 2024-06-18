Marvel Fans Think They Spotted Blade In Deadpool & Wolverine - Could It Be Him?

While "Deadpool & Wolverine" looks to be a hilarious entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many people are more concerned with how many cameos we can expect in the threequel. Some truly outrageous cameo rumors that might be true have emerged, and every new photo that comes out sparks new ideas. Total Film magazine has showcased some new pictures from the film (republished by GamesRadar), including one that people think has Blade in the background.

Blade from the 'BLADE' TV Series (2006) 👀 pic.twitter.com/pP2c1ZLTCz — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 17, 2024

The photo in question has Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the foreground, but in the back right-hand side of the frame, there's a man in a black trench coat wearing a medallion. Many online, including @MCUFilmNews on X (formerly known as Twitter), believe it to be Blade, specifically the one from the 2006 TV series that aired on Spike. "Blade: The Series" is one of many bizarre Marvel shows you probably haven't seen, and it's just the kind of obscure Easter egg "Deadpool & Wolverine" could easily revel in. However, more than likely, that's not Blade.

To be honest, and given the fact he's wearing a medallion, it would appear this could be a Kingpin variant, specifically the one from the "Old Man Logan" storyline from Mark Millar and Steve McNiven. He became the leader of the Kingdom of the Kingpin and fed Daredevil and Punisher to some dinosaurs. The story's awesome. Then again, it could just be a random guy who's not necessarily supposed to be anyone in particular, but the rumor mill will spin like crazy anytime new photos come out from a highly anticipated movie like "Deadpool & Wolverine."