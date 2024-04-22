Why Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About Ant-Man's Skull In The Deadpool 3 Trailer
A new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer brings back Logan (Hugh Jackman) beyond just a shadow shown in the first teaser. He's haunted by his past (what else is new?), and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) recruits him to prevent a world-ending catastrophe. And there are plenty more Marvel Cinematic Universe goodies in the trailer to get fans even more hyped, especially one that's bound to turn a few heads.
At one point, a giant version of Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) helmet opens to reveal his skull. It's a far cry from the diminutive hero's typically silly nature, and it's something viewers are excited to see. Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) are freaking out, with the consensus being that it's a pretty baller move on Cassandra's part to use a corpse as her villainous base. X user @MagicHandz pointed out, "I'm very shocked to see Cassandra Nova's ship is an Ant-Man skull. [I don't know] if they will be explained or it's just a fun detail they [threw] in but it looks dope and she's strong."
In addition to being totally metal, Ant-Man's skull may indicate how "Deadpool 3" will draw from the comics' iconic "Old Man Logan" storyline. User @GL2814_3 uploaded a panel from said arc where Ant-Man's giant skeletal body can be seen, and it may help fill in some answers as to the direction "Deadpool & Wolverine" will go in.
Will Deadpool 3 see Cassandra Nova manipulate Wolverine into killing the Avengers?
"Old Man Logan" is essential reading to understanding 2017's "Logan," but it may also come into play with "Deadpool & Wolverine." Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) mentions how this Wolverine let down his universe. "Old Man Logan" sees the character slaughter his fellow X-Men after Mysterio manipulates him. It's possible "Deadpool & Wolverine" will change this up a bit, and the backstory will be that Wolverine killed the Avengers in his universe after falling under Cassandra Nova's influence. The movie's trailer illustrates how she can control him pretty easily.
The giant Ant-Man skull in the "Deadpool 3" trailer isn't the only cool thing from that shot. People on social media have also pointed out how there's a bevy of supervillains outside the base. The right side has Azazel with his unmistakable red skin, and the left side seems to have Lady Deathstrike with her claws protruding. It's unclear if they're played by the same actors who portrayed them in earlier X-Men films.
Plus, there's one other spot in the trailer where Ant-Man's skeleton plays a role. As Deadpool and Wolverine leap into a portal made by sorcerers, they jump from one of Ant-Man's eye holes. You can see the deceased superhero's hands in the background when the angle changes. Given how much the trailers have shown already, it's intriguing to consider what outrageous "Deadpool 3" cameos Marvel Studios is hiding from us.