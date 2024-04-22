Why Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About Ant-Man's Skull In The Deadpool 3 Trailer

A new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer brings back Logan (Hugh Jackman) beyond just a shadow shown in the first teaser. He's haunted by his past (what else is new?), and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) recruits him to prevent a world-ending catastrophe. And there are plenty more Marvel Cinematic Universe goodies in the trailer to get fans even more hyped, especially one that's bound to turn a few heads.

At one point, a giant version of Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) helmet opens to reveal his skull. It's a far cry from the diminutive hero's typically silly nature, and it's something viewers are excited to see. Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) are freaking out, with the consensus being that it's a pretty baller move on Cassandra's part to use a corpse as her villainous base. X user @MagicHandz pointed out, "I'm very shocked to see Cassandra Nova's ship is an Ant-Man skull. [I don't know] if they will be explained or it's just a fun detail they [threw] in but it looks dope and she's strong."

In addition to being totally metal, Ant-Man's skull may indicate how "Deadpool 3" will draw from the comics' iconic "Old Man Logan" storyline. User @GL2814_3 uploaded a panel from said arc where Ant-Man's giant skeletal body can be seen, and it may help fill in some answers as to the direction "Deadpool & Wolverine" will go in.