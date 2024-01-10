How Anyone But You Broke The Box Office Mold: A Cinephile's Investigation

"Anyone But You" is making a killing at the box office and I am very confused (but also delighted).

The narrative surrounding the 2023 Christmas slate seemed all but certain, thanks in part to Warner Bros.' satisfying, diverse offerings. From the crowd-pleasing "Wonka" (which solidifies Timothée Chalamet as a box office draw), to the mom-leaning "The Color Purple," and the obligatory superhero offering "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Warner Bros. had all their bases covered. There was a slew of indie darlings going wide like "The Iron Claw" and "Ferrari," but all in all, this was Warner Bros.' time to dominate.

But there's one film that's leaving me, box office junkies, and (likely) studio heads scratching: "Anyone But You." In an era where so-called "mid-budget" films and theatrical rom-coms are disappearing, it seemed ridiculous for Sony Pictures to award the Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney starring movie a theatrical release. I, a literal professional cinephile, firmly believed that Sony was dumping the picture during the crowded Christmas season to cut their losses, estimating that the pic would barely make back its $25 million budget.

However, it's the second week of January, and "Anyone But You" has made nearly $60 million, casually doubling its budget, and is on track to wrap up its global run with a cume north of $75 million. The film is holding exceptionally well — it even saw considerable growth in its third weekend at the multiplex, no small feat during the competitive holiday season. What is it about "Anyone But You" that's defying box office expectations? Digging deeper, I realized that the film is an absolute behemoth on social media, particularly TikTok. And in a crowded season of Oscar-bait juggernauts, it's the perfect counter-programming. Let me explain.