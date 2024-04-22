Carla Gugino's Spy Kids Revelation Will Make You Look Twice At Her Character

Millennials probably remember Robert Rodriguez's 2001 family-friendly action comedy "Spy Kids" quite fondly, but they might be a bit horrified to realize just how young star Carla Gugino was when she played the matriarch of the Cortez family.

In the film, Gugino's character Ingrid and her husband Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) are secretly spies for the OSS (the Organization of Super Spies), a fact the couple hides from their daughter Carmen (Alexa Vega) and son Juni (Daryl Sabara) until the two are captured by the sinister children's TV host Fegan Floop (Alan Cumming) — at which point Carmen and Juni have to try and save their parents. Here's the really mind-blowing part of this entire thing, though: Gugino was only 27 years old when she played Ingrid.

In an interview with Nora Dominick for Buzzfeed, Gugino mentions being 27 during filming, at which point Dominick expresses complete shock at how young the actress was. Laughing, Gugino responded, "It was a really beautiful kind of double-edged sword because I love that movie so much. And the whole experience was incredible, and the movies continue. Like, every generation gets to watch it and love it so much. I love Ingrid [Cortez].

Plus, as Gugino pointed out, the character's timeline made no sense when you considered her age: "But it was funny because I was 10 years, AT LEAST, too young for the role because I was, like, a spy for 10 years and then somehow had children who were like nine and 11. So it was physically totally impossible."