Whatever Happened To Juni Cortez's Actor From Spy Kids?

Since birth, "Spy Kids" actor Daryl Sabara was on a collision course with fame. He was born on June 14, 1992, and grew up in Torrance, California, where he was raised with his fraternal twin brother, Evan, by their mother, Sandy. He began acting when he was just a baby, gracing television screens in "Murphy Brown" as the intrepid journalist's infant. He also did a voice in a Studio Ghibli movie and appeared in "Roswell" and "Will & Grace" before being cast in the family adventure film franchise that gave him a place in pop culture history.

Most know Sabara for his role as the leather-clad superspy Juni Cortez in the "Spy Kids" franchise. But unlike some child stars, he has acted little since his heyday during the early aughts. "I felt like I was retired at 12," he told Mr Feelgood in an interview. "We did 'Spy Kids' one, two, and three — back to back. So that was five years straight. And then, after that, I was 12 and was going through puberty — and that was really weird. ... I went to public school, and was bullied for being 'the 'Spy Kids' kid.' Now I'm older I can see jealousy played a part there, but it didn't feel like that at the time."

Like many child stars, Sabara struggled to transition into a fruitful acting career as an adult. But that doesn't mean Sabara is longing for a comeback. He seems quite happy with the life he has built. Stick with us and we'll catch you up on everything Sabara has been up to since playing Juni Cortez in the "Spy Kids" franchise.