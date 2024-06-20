How Much Money Furiosa & The Fall Guy Are Expected To Lose At The Box Office

Two of 2024's biggest — and most exciting — blockbusters radically underperformed at the box office this year, leaving studios scrambling to explain why these huge, star-studded movies are both set to lose money.

"The Fall Guy" and "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" both released in May of this year, and despite being led by Ryan Gosling and Anya-Taylor Joy — two beloved Hollywood A-listers — they both flopped at the box office. According to a report in Variety, both movies failed to make back their budgets; as the outlet pointed out, "The Fall Guy" made $165 million across the world on a budget of $140 million, which means it would have needed closer to $300 million in profits to truly make its budget worthwhile. "Furiosa" had a higher budget of $168 million and has, as of this writing, made $144 million at the box office, and though insiders quoted in the article say that it would have had to make nearly $375 million to turn a profit, others claim that the actual hypothetical number would be loser. In any case, "The Fall Guy" will likely lose up to $60 million and "Furiosa" could lose as "little" as $75 million or as much as $95 million for each film's respective studios (the former was distributed by Universal Pictures and the latter by Warner Bros).

Okay, so in plain English, what does this actually mean? Yes, on the surface, both films mark financial losses for their studios — but were they even given a fair chance to succeed?