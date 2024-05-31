Knives Out 3 Illustrates A Big New Hollywood Problem

As of this writing, news keeps breaking about Rian Johnson's third "Knives Out" film, titled "Wake Up Dead Man," more or less constantly. After Josh O'Connor ("Challengers," "The Crown") and Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla," "Civil War") joined the ensemble cast — alongside Daniel Craig, who's set to return as the Southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc — it was announced that Andrew Scott, beloved star of "Ripley" and "Fleabag," "Scandal" lead Kerry Washington, and Hollywood legend Glenn Close were also tapped for the next whodunit. Perhaps the most confusing thing about "Wake Up Dead Man," though, is its release; the movie is set to stream exclusively on Netflix in 2025.

In this day and age, where streamers are quietly taking over the entire entertainment landscape — and sort of re-inventing the concept of cable along the way by combining different streamers into packages — it feels like theatrical releases are falling by the wayside, especially after COVID-19 decimated the moviegoing experience in 2020. (This is to say nothing of the constant presence of VOD, or "video on demand.") Still, there's something to unpack here, which is that Netflix inked a deal with Johnson after the first "Knives Out" film for two sequels. The reason? The overwhelming financial success of the original 2019 movie. So why is it only coming to Netflix rather than being given a chance to crush the box office like the first movie? This actually speaks to a larger problem ... and a disturbing studio trend. Frankly, it's a mystery worthy of Benoit Blanc himself — why are studios releasing movies that could become enormous box-office hits exclusively on streamers?