Why The Cast Of The Acolyte Looks So Familiar

The "Star Wars" franchise continues to grow with the addition of the newest series, "The Acolyte." Set during the High Republic time period, which is about 100 years before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," the series follows several Jedi and associated individuals as they try to track down someone who is systematically killing off other Jedis.

The new series features an almost entirely new cast compared to other "Star Wars" projects and introduces new characters to the rich science fiction universe. From new Jedi Masters to a group of Force wielders who approach the power differently than the Jedi, along with characters who have previously appeared in books and even more lightsaber color options, fans have plenty of new characters to meet and surprises to learn about as they follow their journeys.

The cast portraying these new characters is filled with household names from television and film, rising stars audiences are sure to know from recent projects, and even a familiar Wookiee from the "Star Wars" universe, so here's where you've seen the cast of "The Acolyte" before. Be warned, there are small spoilers for the first three episodes of the series.