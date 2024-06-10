Star Wars: Why Yord Fandar From The Acolyte Looks So Familiar

Star Wars series "The Acolyte" steps away from the Skywalker family for once to focus on a tale set during the High Republic. It's many years before young Anakin Skywalker will be born, and it's an opportunity to explore new characters and a different focal point of galactic politics. Looper's review of "The Acolyte" insists the Force is strong with the show, and for many, the clear standout is Jedi Yord Fandar, played by Charlie Barnett.

Yord is a Jedi Knight, and from his first appearance on Episode 1, it's obvious he abides by the rules at all times. He's almost like the Jedi Order's hall monitor, and while it may come across as annoying for some of the other characters, fans are getting a kick out of him. Social media is filled with posts from the so-called "#YordHorde" flooding their channels with appreciative memes.

He serves as a nice foil to Sol (Lee Jung-jae), who wants to subvert rules by bringing Osha (Amandla Stenberg) along for their mysterious journey. And that excellent portrayal shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's followed the rest of Barnett's filmography. While a gig on a Star Wars show is a good way to raise one's profile, the actor's been holding it down for quite some time.