Star Wars: Why The Acolyte Has More Lightsaber Colors

Back when the only Jedi left on the scene was Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) fans only knew of three lightsaber colors: blue, green, and if you took a walk on the Dark Side, red to show just how evil you really were. There's a lot more to the true meaning behind each lightsaber color, though, and in the first two episodes of "The Acolyte," it's clear that we're going to see more than just the original three get fired up, given how long ago we're heading back into the "Star Wars" universe.

Being in the prime of the civilized age where this elegant weapon thrived, there are a variety of colors on show, demonstrating not only how many different shades there are, but the prominence of the Jedi Order in this time period as a whole. Besides the go-to tints of green, blue, and Sith red making an appearance, the rarely seen yellow (notably picked by Rey Skywalker as her new lightsaber at the end of "The Rise of Skywalker") also lights up the screen thanks to new Jedi on the block, Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), who is quick to raise arms if the opportunity arises. But what difference does it make what color your laser sword is? Well, during the time of the High Republic, quite a lot. It just depends on your mood and, more importantly, how a specific Jedi feels the Force.